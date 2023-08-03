Defenseman Myllari Signed for the 2023-2024 Season

August 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Kris Myllari

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Kris Myllari

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed defenseman Kris Myllari for the 2023-2024 season.

Kris Myllari returns to North Texas for a fourth season. Myllari joined the Americans during the 2021 season playing in 16 games (1 goal and 2 assists). He split his time between three teams that year with stops in Kansas City (26 games), and Utah (17 games).

The native of Kanata, Ontario, played his collegiate hockey at Penn State University from 2017 to 2020. He averaged just under 16 points per game as a Nittany Lion with his best year coming in 2018-2019, when he had 21 points in 39 games. He, along with Ryan Gagnon, were the only two players last season to appear in all 72 games.

"I'm thrilled to be back for another season in Allen," said Myllari. "We know the standard in Allen is to win championships, and we're excited to do that in front of our great fans. Go Red"

The Americans open training camp on October 6th. The lone preseason home game will be played on the Tarrant County side of the Metroplex as the Americans host the Tulsa Oilers on Friday, October 13th at 7:30 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for Season Tickets!

