Defenseman Ryan Devine Joins Mavericks

August 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed defenseman Ryan Devine for the 2023-24 season, the organization announced today.

Devine, 31, is entering his ninth professional season and joins the Mavericks after playing in numerous leagues in North America and Europe.

"Pound for pound, Ryan was the toughest player in the SPHL last season," said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He recently won the Ice Wars competition and plays a rugged defensive game. He is mobile, handles the puck well and has a nice skillset. He stands up for his teammates and adds toughness to our blue line. We believe Ryan has major upside and are looking for great things out of him this season."

The Wayne, Penn., native spent last season with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL, where he put up 16 points across 36 games as a defenseman.

