K-Wings Bolster Defense, Sign Michigan's Jay Keranen

August 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that the team has signed rookie defenseman Jay Keranen to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Keranen, 25, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 183-pound, Brighton, Michigan native that turns pro with two B1G titles in hand.

In 2022-23, Keranen suited up in 40 games for the Michigan Wolverines (1g, 4a, 17 PIM, +6), and finished his career in Ann Arbor (2019-2023) with 69 games played, adding two goals and two assists from the blue line in the previous two seasons.

"Jay Keranen is a versatile defenseman with good skating and puck-moving ability," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He comes from a great program and makes our backend stronger."

Prior to donning Maize and Blue, Keranen played two seasons (2017-2019 | 98gp, 1g, 12a, 64 PIM) with Prince George (BCHL), winning the BCHL championship with the Spruce Kings in 2018-19.

"I am excited to be joining the K-Wings this upcoming season, I have heard nothing but great things," Keranen said. "Through conversations with Coach Martin and players, I'm looking forward to the culture and the opportunity to get to play in front of the K-Wings' passionate fanbase."

The K-Wings continue adding to their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

