Gladiators Sign Connor Casparie and Alex Cohen to ATOs

August 3, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has signed forwards Connor Casparie and Alex Cohen to amateur tryout agreements (ATO).

Casparie, 21, spent the last two seasons with the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, adding 13 points (5g-8a) in 89 games played. The 6-2, 187-pound forward led the SJHL in penalty minutes both years.

Cohen, 25, played mostly in the SPHL this past season, appearing in 19 total games with three different teams. In 16 games played with the Evansville Thunderbolts, the Newton, Massachusetts, native recorded 10 points (5g-5a).

The photos belong to the Humboldt Broncos and Cheyenne Bruce of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.