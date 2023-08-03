Thunder Re-Sign Grant Jozefek, Sign Brendan Less

August 3, 2023







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Grant Jozefek and signed defenseman Brendan Less for the 2023-24 season.

Jozefek, 25, joined the Thunder during the 2022-23 season and recorded 18 goals and 33 assists for 51 points in 68 regular-season games. The Chester, New Jersey native also added one goal and two assists in five playoff games. In 82 ECHL games with Adirondack and Worcester, the left-shooting forward has 19 goals and 36 assists for 55 points. Prior to starting his professional career, Jozefek played five seasons at Division I Northeastern University and served as the team's assistant captain during the 2020-21 campaign and helped capture a Hockey East Championship in 2018-19.

"Grant Jozefek is a testament to the ECHL and taking advantage of the opportunity presented before you, said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "We are looking for Grant to take another step forward for us this year and become a high-level scorer within the division. Welcome back!"

Less, 25, enters his first season with the Thunder after spending last season with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders where he played 22 games and recorded four assists. The Kinnelon, New Jersey native has suited up in 28 games for Worcester and Iowa and has five assists. Prior to joining the professional ranks, Less played four years of NCAA Division I Ice Hockey at Dartmouth College and one year at Quinnipiac University. In 125 NCAA games, 5-foot-11, 181-pound defenseman tallied six goals and 30 assists.

"Brendan Less is a 200-foot defenseman who has the ability to play in all situations," said MacArthur. "With good size and smarts, we are excited to have him on our right side, giving us a steady presence that is necessary for success in the North Division!"

