Nailers Re-Sign Cédric Desruisseaux

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their tenth player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed forward Cédric Desruisseaux to an ECHL contract.

Desruisseaux, 23, is coming off of a magnificent season, as he was Wheeling's leading scorer in 2022-23 with 30 goals, 29 assists, and 59 points, and was one of three players who played in all 72 games. Cédric's production began to take off in early December, when he made his way onto the scoresheet in six straight games, which included his first multi-goal game of the campaign in a 5-0 win at Kalamazoo. The forward lit the lamp in five of those games, while racking up 30 shots on goal. Another big stretch for Desruisseaux came in February, when he posted points in five straight matches, which included four-point performances in victories over Iowa and Norfolk. In addition to being the team's scoring leader, Cédric also paced the squad with 15 multi-point games, 211 shots on goal, 14 power play points, and was the ECHL's leader with nine opening markers.

"Cédric is a player who saw his game take off in a big way for us last year," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "We counted on him offensively, and he responded and carried the mail. He is still young with lots of potential, and I am excited to see him continue to excel in his third season."

The native of Warwick, Québec first joined the Nailers late in the 2021-22 season, after starting that year in Montréal's organization with the AHL's Laval Rocket and ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions. As a rookie, Desruisseaux amassed ten goals, 22 assists, and 32 points in 53 games between the two levels. Prior to turning pro, Cédric played five seasons of junior hockey in the QMJHL with the Victoriaville Tigres, Drummondville Voltigeurs, and Charlottetown Islanders. His best season came in 2020-21, when he won the Michel Brière Trophy as the QMJHL's Most Valuable Player and the Jean Beliveau Trophy as the QMJHL's leading scorer, as he exploded for 42 goals, 36 assists, and 78 points in 40 contests. Desruisseaux's teams reached the semi-final round of the QMJHL Playoffs twice.

Cédric Desruisseaux and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

