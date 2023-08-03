Oilers Add AHL Experience with Jimmy Lodge

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the signing of forward Jimmy Lodge.

Lodge, 28, previously played 13 games with Tulsa in 2015-16 on assignment from NHL Winnipeg, producing eight points (1G, 7A) for the Oilers.

A third-round selection of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Lodge boasts 75 points (24G, 51A) in 109 career ECHL games with Jacksonville, Cincinnati, Toledo, Greenville, Kansas City, Orlando and Tulsa. In addition, the 6'1, 180 lbs. play maker totals 25 points (11G, 14A) in 114 career AHL games with the Manitoba Moose.

"Jimmy has a lot of experience, but is not yet a veteran," head coach Rob Murray said. "He comes in with more than 100 AHL games under his belt and is a proven point producer in the ECHL that adds a scoring punch to our forward group. He hasn't played a ton the past couple of seasons, and he is really eager to get back at it."

Dormant last season, Lodge most recently represented Watertown in the FPHL, tallying 25 points (6G, 19A) in 15 combined regular and postseason games enroute to the FPHL 2021-22 championship. The Downingtown, Penn. Native also appeared in 14 ECHL games on loan with Cincinnati and Kansas City during 2021-22.

Lodge also did not play during the 2020-21 COVID season or the 2018-19 campaign following the expiration of his NHL contract with the Jets, allowing the forward to play without designated veteran status ahead of 2022-23 (223/260GP).

Prior to his professional career, Lodge logged 226 games in the OHL, compiling 188 points (83G, 105A) with Saginaw and Mississauga. The right-handed winger also represented Team USA at the 2012-13 U18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

Lodge becomes the fourth announced signing of 2023-24, joining forward Tyler Poulsen, defenseman Lincoln Erne and defenseman Duggie Lagrone. Defenseman Tristan Thompson and forward Max Kaufman have also been acquired from Savannah, while last season's leading goal scorer Eddie Matsushima has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Oilers AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

The Oilers will play two preseason games in 2023. Starting on the road against the Allen Americans at Nytex Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. The Oilers return to Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the Oilers Ice Center, hosting the Americans in the second game of a home-and-home series.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

