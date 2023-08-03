Defenseman Grant Gabriele Signs with Toledo

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Grant Gabriele has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2023-2024 season.

Gabriele, a native of Brighton, Michigan, joins the Walleye after completing his first professional season last year with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. In 67 games, the defenseman posted 25 points (9G, 16A) with 22 penalty minutes and finished the season with a plus-5 rating. He made his pro debut with a pair of games for Providence at the end of the 2021-2022 season with no points.

The 26-year-old had five years at Ohio State in which he appeared in 124 contests totaling 13 goals with 37 assists for 50 points. Gabriele set career highs in games played (37), goals (5), assists (15), points (20), penalty minutes (12), and plus/minus (+12) during his final year with the Buckeyes in 2021-2022. He was a member of the Ohio State team that won the Big 10 regular season championship in the 2018-2019 campaign.

The puck drops on the 2023-24 Walleye season on Saturday, October 21 in Kalamazoo. Opening Weekend is Friday, November 3 (vs. Reading) and Saturday, November 4 (vs. Indy). Click here for the entire 2023- 24 schedule.

