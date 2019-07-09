T-Bones Return Home for Six Games of Fun Well Done

KANSAS CITY - Kan. - Fun...Well Done returns tonight as the T-Bones completed another series win in Lincoln, two games to one! The week begins with 2-for-1 Tuesday. Wednesday there will be pre-game player and sizzle autographs, then Thursday it's a Throwdown Thursday. Friday will feature the Falcon Sky Divers and Saturday is our Sizzlin Saturday night with post game fireworks. The homestand wraps up with Sunday Funday and a Championship T-Shirt giveaway, Kids take over the ballpark day and our annual Frank White Free Pre-Game Baseball Clinic. What a week it will be with all of that and so much more Fun...Well Done, all starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. Join us at the ballpark where parking is always FREE! All games are played at T-Bones Stadium 1800 Village West Parkway in KCK.

T-BONES OPPONENTS

ST. PAUL SAINTS, TUE, July 9th - THU, July 11th

TEXAS AIRHOGS, FRI July 10th - SAT July 12th

TUESDAY, July 9th - 7:05 pm

2-for-1 ticket Tuesday with two choice level tickets for just $13.00!

WEDNESDAY, July 10th - 7:05 am

Pre-game player and Sizzle autographs with a special 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

THURSDAY, July 11th - 7:05 pm

Throwdown Thursday with $1.50 hot dogs and $1.50 beers!

FRIDAY, July 12th - 7:05 pm

Family Fun Well Done Fridays with the Falcon Sky Divers pre-game jump.

SATURDAY, July 13th - 7:05 pm

Aviation Night and Sizzlin' Saturdays with post-game Fireworks!

SUNDAY, July 14th - 1:05 pm

Championship T-Shirt giveaway sponsored by CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Kids take over the ballpark day, Frank White Free Pre-Game Baseball Clinic, Sunday Funday with FREE inflatables (sponsored by CACU), Pre-Game catch on the field, and Kids (12 & under) eat free!

The T-Bones are on the road from July 16th - July 18th , but they return home for a 3-game homestand from July 19th - July 20th .

Half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.

For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to www.tbonesbaseball.com. and the T-Bones Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

