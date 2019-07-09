American Association Game Recap
July 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release
Chicago 10, Gary SouthShore 0
The Chicago Dogs plated five runs in the first inning and went on to blank the Gary SouthShore RailCats 10-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
1B Keon Barnum (3-for-5) opened the scoring with an RBI single and, two batters later, SS Jordan Dean lifted a sac fly to add another run. In the next at-bat, 3B Gustavo Pierre blasted a three-run home run to stake the Dogs to a 5-0 lead. After the second, the lead swelled to 7-0. DH Trey Vavra (2-for-5) and RF Victor Roache (3-for-4) added RBIs in the fourth and Barnum tacked on one more in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single for an even 10.
The RailCats were held to just four hits on the day, one each by four different batters. Starting pitcher Luke Westphal earned the win on the bump as he went six innings and allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out nine of the 22 batters he faced.
