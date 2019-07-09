Dogs' Bats Star Red-Hot in Blowout Win Vs. Sioux City

July 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release





ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs put up seven runs in the first two innings to back another dazzling start by Luke Westphal, cruising past the Gary SouthShore RailCats, 10-0, on Tuesday afternoon at Impact Field.

Westphal (W, 7-1) dominated again, allowing just three hits and one walk to go with nine strikeouts over six shutout frames. In an all-around offensive effort, six Dogs recorded either a multi-hit or multi-RBI game. It was the Dogs' second ten-run win in three games, each of which tied for the largest win in franchise history.

The Dogs offense went to work early off of Gary starter Lars Liguori (L, 4-5), racking up five runs in the bottom of the first. Keon Barnum ripped an RBI single to put Chicago on the board and two batters later, Jordan Dean hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. On the next at-bat, Gustavo Pierre demolished a long home run that smashed off the left-field video board, his first as a Dog, pushing the lead to 5-0.

Trey Vavra kept the good times rolling into the second inning, reaching on an error to score David Olmedo-Barrera. Barnum then drove in Edwin Arroyo on a base hit to increase Chicago's lead to seven.

Chicago added two more runs in the fourth as Vavra hit an RBI single and Victor Roache smoked an RBI double.

Barnum recorded his third RBI single of the day in the bottom of the eighth to put the Dogs up by ten.

Ben Allison, Casey Crosby, and Harrison Smith kept the shutout alive over the final three innings to secure the series-opening win.

RHP Trevor Simms (1-4) will start game one of tomorrow's Bark at the Ballpark doubleheader against the RailCats, which begins at 5:05 PM. LHP Jake Dahlberg (3-2) will get the start for game two.

Fans can tune in to The Chicago Dogs Baseball Network for a live broadcast of every Dogs game, with team broadcasters Sam Brief and Henrique DaMour on the call. Follow the team on social media - @TheChicagoDogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagramand Snapchat - and use the hashtag #TakeABite. For more information, visit TheChicagoDogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.