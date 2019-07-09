Impact Field Named Ballpark Digest's Best Independent Ballpark for Second Consecutive Season

ROSEMONT, Ill. - For the second consecutive year, fans voted Impact Field as the Best Independent Ballpark in Ballpark Digest's annual Best of the Ballparks vote, the publication announced Tuesday.

Impact Field bested The Depot at Cleburne, home of the Cleburne Railroaders, in the championship round. As the winners of last year's contest, Impact Field was the number one seed ballpark in the field of 32.

"This is a great honor, and we want to thank our partners at Impact Networking and the Village of Rosemont for bringing this vision to life," Dogs owner Shawn Hunter said. "We also thank our passionate fans for making Dogs games a special event every night".

Impact Field defeated GCS Credit Union Park, the Gateway Grizzlies' home, in round one. Next, the ballpark defeated the York Revolution's PeoplesBank Park in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Impact Field defeated the eighth-seeded Constellation Field, where the Sugar Land Skeeters play.

Impact Field then moved on to the semifinals, where they matched up with Shaw Park, home of the Winnipeg Goldeyes. After a 58% to 42% victory, Impact Field advanced to the championship round against Cleburne, taking home the title with a 59% to 41% score.

According to Ballpark Digest, almost 125,000 fans voted in the competition.

