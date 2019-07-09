Ventura Earns First Weekly Award in Milkmen Team History
July 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release
MOORHEAD, MN- The official statistician of the American Association, Pointstreak, has announced that Milwaukee Milkmen RHP Angel Ventura has been named this week's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 7, 2019.
Ventura earned the award after giving up just two unearned runs over 15 innings of work this past week. In his first start of the week, the righty gave up one unearned run on six hits while striking out eight in 7.2 innings of work to earn the win in a 6-1 contest against the Sioux City Explorers. In his second start, Ventura earned a no-decision in a 3-1 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks after allowing on unearned run in 7.1 innings.
The 26-year-old began his professional career in 2011 after signing with the Milwaukee Brewers as an international free agent. Ventura spent eight seasons in the Brewers' organization, reaching Triple-A twice. At the minor league's top level in 2017, Ventura went 6-4 while posting a 4.06 ERA across 77.2 innings of work. He is the first Milwaukee player to earn a weekly award in team history.
