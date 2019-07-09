RailCats Blanked for Second Straight Game in 10-0 Shutout to Dogs

ROSEMONT, ILL. - Six shutout innings from Luke Westphal and three errors by the Gary infield was too much to overcome as the "Cats were blanked for the second straight game following Tuesday's 10-0 shutout defeat to the Chicago Dogs. Gary hasn't scored a run now a in a season-high 18.1 innings and didn't have a single baserunner reach third base on the afternoon.

Chicago (25-22) jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a five-run first. Edwin Arroyo recorded the first hit of the game with a one-out single before Trey Vavra reached on the first of three errors committed by Gary, giving the Dogs runners on the corners. Keon Barnum followed Vavra with an opposite-field RBI single to left before Victor Roache singled to center. Jordan Dean then made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to right before Gustavo Pierre delivered the final runs of the inning with a two-out, three-run home run off the video board in left-center.

The Dogs went up 7-0 with two more runs in the second. Rey Gonzalez doubled into the left field corner to begin the bottom of the second before Arroyo advanced Gonzalez to third with a one-out single to right. Vavra then reached on the second of three errors committed by Gary, allowing Gonzalez to score from third. Barnum drove in his second of two runs for the final run of the frame with an RBI single to left, bringing home Arroyo.

Chicago increased their lead to 9-0 with two more runs in the fourth. David Olmedo-Barrera reached base for the first time with a leadoff single to right before Arroyo reached base for the third time with a walk. Vavra followed Arroyo with an RBI single to center, scoring Olmedo-Barrera before Roache drove in the final run of the inning with an RBI double into the right field corner.

The Dogs added their final run in the eighth to go up by ten. Arroyo walked for the fourth time to begin the inning before Vavra recorded his second single, giving Chicago runners on first and second. Barnum then delivered the last of his three RBIs with an RBI single into right.

Westphal (7-1) improved to 3-0 against Gary and has yet to allow a run in 17.2 innings against the "Cats in three starts after allowing just three hits and a walk on Tuesday. The southpaw struck out nine, including eight consecutive at one point, and retired 10 of the last 12 he faced on the afternoon.

Chris Pennell re-signed with the "Cats before Tuesday's game and allowed just one run over three of innings of relief in his American Association debut. The right-hander allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four.

Lars Liguori (4-5) was charged with his second loss in his third start against Chicago on Tuesday. The southpaw allowed a season-high-tying nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits and a walk over five innings.

Gary continues their three-day, four-game series on Wednesday with a doubleheader against Chicago starting at 5:05 p.m. Game two of Wednesday's doubleheader is expected to begin 30 minutes after the completion of game one. RailCats right-hander Jumpei Akanuma (2-1, 2.97) opposes Dogs right-hander Trevor Simms (1-5, 7.47) in game one and Gary left-hander Seth Hougesen (0-0, 0.00) counters against Chicago left-hander Jake Dahlberg (3-2, 4.20) in game two.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard for the start of their season-long 10-game homestand on Friday vs. the Cleburne Railroaders at 7:10 p.m. Friday's game is Kevin "Bacon" Night, and includes bacon themed concession specials throughout the stadium. Friday's game is also Nurses Appreciation Night and another Fifth Third Bank Postgame Fireworks Friday.

