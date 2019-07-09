'Roaders Acquire Power Arm Lugo

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - Heading into an important six-game northern road trip, the Cleburne Railroaders shored up their bullpen by acquiring right-handed pitcher Sandy Lugo from the Gary SouthShore RailCats in exchange for cash considerations.

Additionally, the Railroaders have activated right-handed pitcher Daniel Hurtado from the disabled list. The Cleburne active roster now stands at 23 players, the maximum allowed under American Association roster rules.

Lugo has established himself as one of the American Association's most dominant relievers in the first half of the season. The native of Las Matas de Farfan, Dominican Republic has crafted a 1.37 ERA in 16 appearances out of the bullpen, allowing only 14 hits in 19.2 innings. Along the way, Lugo has racked up 31 strikeouts, while walking 12.

Prior to arriving in the American Association, Lugo's entire professional career came in the Cincinnati Reds organization, where he signed as an international free agent in 2014. After debuting as a 20-year old with the Reds Dominican Summer League affiliate, Lugo steadily climbed the Minor League ladder, reaching High-A Daytona in 2017. His best season came in 2015 with Class-A Dayton, where he compiled a 2.45 ERA in 30 appearances, all in relief. Over the course of 55 innings, Lugo allowed 46 hits while striking out 77 to just 13 walks.

After being released by the Reds following the 2017 campaign, Lugo was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the Rule 5 Draft, but never made an appearance for the club. He was released in April of 2018.

Lugo made two starts in his rookie season, but has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen ever since. In 126 career games, the 25-year old owns a 9-13 record with a 3.54 ERA and strong peripheral numbers across the board. In 221.1 innings, he has allowed 185 hits, striking out 293 while walking 92 (3.2:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio).

The Railroaders open their first-ever series against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, with left-hander Eudis Idrogo (2-3, 6.10) making the start for Cleburne.

