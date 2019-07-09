RedHawks and Explorers Postponed Due to Weather
July 9, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
Fargo, ND - Due to inclement weather, Tuesday's game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks has been postponed.
Tonight's game will be made up as part of a double header on Wednesday, July 10 - beginning at 6:05 pm. The double header will consist of two seven inning games with the second game of the double header beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
For information on ticket exchange or rain-out policy, please visit the RedHawks website at: http://fmredhawks.com/tickets/rainpolicy/
