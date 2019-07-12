T-Bones Foursome Makes All-Star Team

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The American Association and the Kansas City T-Bones announced today that infielder Dylan Tice, catcher Roy Morales, right-handed pitcher Tommy Collier and left-handed pitcher Nick Lee will represent the Kansas City T-Bones on the South Division All-Star team at the American Association All-Star game July 23 at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Dylan Tice will be a reserve utility player for the South. Tice is hitting .309 with a .382 OBP and 14 stolen bases. He leads the club with 14 stolen bases and has scored a team leading 30 runs for KC. Tice is in his second season with the T-Bones and has had a dynamic first three months of the 2018 season. Tice was one of the league's top offensive players when his contract was purchased from the T-Bones by the New York Mets organization on August 4, 2018. In 68 games for Kansas City, Tice hit .333 with one home run and 16 RBIs while holding down the leadoff spot for KC. At the time his contract was purchased, the Perkasie, Pennsylvania native was ninth in the league in average, 4th with 55 runs scored, 5th in hits with 91 and 4th in on-base percentage at .428.

Roy Morales is one of three T-Bones to have a four-hit game and the only player on the team to have a four-RBI game so far this season. The native of Puerto Rico has a team best .315 average with a home run and 16 RBI in 32 games. He has a walk off game-winning RBI against Cleburne on June 21st. Morales will be a reserve catcher behind Cleburne's John Nester. Morales is in his first season with Kansas City and comes to KC from the Miami Marlins organization where he was the 12th round pick in the 2014 June Amateur Draft out of Colegio Angel David High School in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico.

Tommy Collier is in his second season in KCK. A former Detroit Tigers farmhand, the Cypress, Texas native in ten games owns a 3.86 ERA, striking out 48, and he has tossed four straight quality starts dating back to June 4th. Collier Leads the T-Bones in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts and has given up just four earned runs in his last 26 innings of work. Collier was terrific all season long in 2018 and came up big for the T-Bones in the American Association playoffs. Collier tossed seven innings in the first-round division series clincher in a 4-2 win over Sioux City at Lewis and Clark Park in Iowa. He scattered four hits and allowed just one earned run to help push the T-Bones on to the championship series. Collier was not able to pitch the first two games at St. Paul in the league finals, but when the series shifted to Kansas City and his turn came up five days later, he again delivered. He hurled eight innings, giving up three earned runs in a 7-3 T-Bones win to take a 2-1 series lead over the Saints. He would go 2-0 in the post season and give up four earned runs in 15 innings with 11 strike outs.

Fellow Texan Lefty Nick Lee rounds out the T-Bones All-Star selections. So far this season, Lee has a record of 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and a .188 average against. He pitched in Thursday night's win against Saint Paul with a line of 1 hit, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts in 1.1 innings. The native of San Antonio has struck out 35 in 24 innings this season for the T-Bones. Lee began his professional career with the Washington Nationals organization in 2011. After being drafted in the 18th round out of Weatherford College in Texas. Last season for the T-Bones Lee was 1-2 in 19 innings with a 3.25 ERA with 21 strike outs.

The T-Bones will also be sending their entire field staff to St. Paul. Manager Joe Calfapietra will manage the team, and he will be joined by pitching coach Bill Sobee, bench coach John West, and first base coach Frank White. The All-Star festivities will be at CHS Field on July 22nd and 23rd, featuring the Home Run Derby and the All-Star game.

2019 American Association All-Star Team

