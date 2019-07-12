'Roaders Roll RailCats in Series Opener

GARY, Ind. - The Cleburne Railroaders banged out 15 hits and set a new season-high in runs scored on Friday night, blasting the Gary SouthShore RailCats 13-2 at U.S. Steel Yard.

For the eighth time in the last nine games, the Railroaders (29-23) fell into a first inning hole, as the RailCats (21-30) grabbed a pair of runs on a throwing error and an RBI single from Colin Willis. But the Cleburne offense answered quickly, tying the game at 2-2 in the top of the second on a long two-run home run from Hunter Clanin.

In the fifth, the Railroaders took the lead for good with back-to-back RBI doubles from John Nester and Ryan Brett against Gary SouthShore reliever Nick Floyd (0-1), moving in front 4-2.

Zach Nehrir provided the biggest swing of the game in the sixth, yanking a three-run double into the left field corner to push the advantage to 7-2. Nester plated Nehrir later in the frame with a fielder's choice, extending the lead to 8-2.

Cleburne put the game away with four runs in the top of the seventh. K.C. Huth was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then Daniel Robertson drew a bases-loaded walk. A wild pitch plated another, then Nester capped the scoring in the inning with his second RBI fielder's choice.

Grant Buck ripped a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth for the game's final margin. Buck finished the night 3-for-5, one of five Cleburne hitters with a multi-hit game. Nehrir and Nester each finished the game with three RBI.

With the offensive outburst ongoing, Jesus Sanchez (6-2) quietly settled in with five consecutive scoreless innings to end his night. He retired 10 of the last 11 to come to the plate against him. Braden Pearson and Daniel Hurtado combined for three scoreless innings out of the Cleburne bullpen to close out the win, allowing just one baserunner in the process.

The Railroaders and RailCats continue their series on Saturday night at 6:10 PM. Cleburne has not yet announced their starter, while Gary will go with fellow righty Justin Sinibali (1-4, 3.56).

