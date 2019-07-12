'Dogs Send Division-High Five Players to 2019 All-Star Game

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Saltdogs are proud to announce that Curt Smith, Cody Regis, Randolph Oduber, Kyle Kinman and Austin Boyle have been named to the 2019 American Association South Division All-Star Team.

That number is the highest for any one club in the division, and the players will travel to St. Paul, MN to compete in the 2019 American Association All-Star Game at CHS Field on Tuesday, July 23.

"We are excited that the Lincoln Saltdogs organization will be represented by these five players participating in the American Association All Star Game festivities in St. Paul," President/GM Charlie Meyer said.

Curt Smith, in his seventh season with the 'Dogs, leads all regulars with a .343/.384/.551/.935 slashline to go with nine homers and 31 RBIs.

Smith is among the league leaders in various offensive categories and is hitting .464 with a team-leading five homers and nine RBIs in the month of July. Smith was elected by league representatives and will be the division's starting designated hitter.

Cody Regis, in his first season with the 'Dogs after two years in the Can-Am League, owns a .305 batting average and ranks in the top-five of the American Association in both homers (11) and RBIs (39).

Though Regis's versatility has seen him play at four different spots this year, he's been elected as the South Division's first baseman.

Randolph Oduber, who's playing his third season in Lincoln, will be one of the division's starting outfielders.

Oduber leads the league in at-bats (214), owns a .276 batting average over 51 games and has slugged six homers with 26 RBIs. Situationally, he's been one of Lincoln's best in 2019 with a .310 average with runners in scoring position and .292 average with RISP and two outs.

Kyle Kinman, named American Association Pitcher of the Month for June just a week-and-a-half ago, will head to CHS Field as one of the division's four starting pitching representatives.

Kinman has a 3.00 ERA over 11 starts, and in 63 innings Kinman's allowed just 22 runs on 53 hits with 60 strikeouts.

Finally, reliever Austin Boyle will round out Lincoln's five-man all-star group. Boyle, who spent the last two years in Wichita, is 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA in 24 appearances this year.

Now Lincoln's closer, Boyle has allowed just five runs on 16 hits with 37 strikeouts over 27 innings. With one save, Boyle's opposing slashline against is .168/.288/.211/.499, and he's surrendered just two extra-base hits this year.

A group of league managers, general managers and media representatives votes on the nine starting position players, while the respective coaching staffs (St. Paul - North/Kansas City - South) hand-selected the pitchers.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

