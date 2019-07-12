Roache's Ninth-Inning Blast Pushes Dogs Past Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Victor Roache uncorked the go-ahead solo shot in the ninth inning to stun the Sioux Falls Canaries as they were dispatched, 4-3, by the Dogs on Friday night at Sioux Falls Stadium.

D.J. Snelten brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning in another stellar start, while the bullpen stifled the Sioux Falls bats late to shut the door on a series-opening win. The Ingleside, Illinois native finished with three earned runs on three hits and five strikeouts over six innings.

Chicago struck first in the top of the second inning. Mitchell Kranson continued his steady production with a single to drive in Keon Barnum, who doubled to lead off the inning. Three straight singles with two outs drove in two more runs, bringing the Dogs ahread, 3-0, by the end of the frame.

After that, the Dogs registered just one hit over the next five frames as Canaries starter Alex Boshers dialed up four strikeouts and retired at one point 11 straight batters.

Snelten ran into trouble in the seventh after an otherwise immaculate performance. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for second baseman Alay Lago, who punched a single into the outfield, scoring two Canaries. Casey Crosby took over in relief and surrendered one more run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jordan Ebert before striking out the rest of the side to leave the game tied 3-3.

Roache snapped a streak of nine straight Dogs retired with a solo home run, his 11th of the season, with one out in the ninth off Luke Wilkins (L, 4-3) to continue his Canary-killing ways.

Crosby (W, 2-0) and Kyle Halbohn combined for three shutout innings of relief, eight strikeouts, and Halbohn's seventh save of the year secured the win for Chicago.

RHP Wes Torrez (0-2) will get the call for game two of the series on Saturday against RHP Keaton Steele (1-5). First pitch is set for 6:05 PM.

