T-Bones Complete Sweep in Pitchers Duel

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones (40-37) completed the sweep against the Texas AirHogs (20-59) with a final score of 2-1, extending their winning streak to five games as the T-Bones pitching kept Texas' offense at bay.

Kansas City starter Tommy Collier (7-5) spun a gem for Kansas City, tossing seven innings of one run ball and picking up the win. Former T-Bone Erik Manoah (4-4) got the loss for the AirHogs. Henry Owens would pick up the save, his first of the season and the T-Bones second consecutive two-inning save.

Both offenses struggled to start the game. They would start out with five scoreless innings until the T-Bones finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs in the inning, Casey Gillaspie hit a towering fly ball to center field and AirHogs centerfielder Javion Randle lost it in the sun. Randle would overrun the ball, and it would bounce safely in front of him, allowing Chris Colabello to score the first run of the game off Manoah. Roy Morales followed with a first pitch base hit to right, driving in Gillaspie.

Texas would get one back in the next inning with a Stephen Haviar base hit, bringing the score to 2-1 in the top of the seventh. However, that would be all the AirHogs would get, as Henry Owens would shut the door with two scoreless frames.

Although the T-Bones couldn't get much going offensively, Ramsey Romano finished the game 2 for 3. Colabello also had a stat line of 1-2 with two walks on the afternoon.

After the weekend sweep over Texas, the T-Bones will take on the Cleburne Railroaders in a three-game series beginning Monday, August 12th with a first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at JustBats Field at T-Bones Stadium. The T-Bones are fresh off taking two of three from the Railroaders in Cleburne. Jon Perrin (4-1) will get the nod for KC, looking to notch his second straight quality start against the Railroaders. Catch all the action on the T-Bones Broadcast Network.

