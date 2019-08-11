Clutch Hitting Ensures Win

Gray sky? No problem. The Zooperstars brought the laughs and fun to Routine Field, while the Milkmen rewarded their fans with a hard fought win to end the series versus the Goldeyes.

The scoring started early with Adam Walker hitting an RBI single in the first. Milwaukee would add two more runs, one in the fifth off an RBI double from Garrett Copeland and an RBI single from Christ Conley in the sixth.

Despite a rally attempt that saw the Goldeyes put up two runs in the seventh, Conley would put the game on ice the eighth with another clutch RBI single (7). The Milkmen racked up 12 hits on the game.

Starting pitcher, Jordan Kraus, pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing 7 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts. Kraus also walked away with his fifth win of the season. Myles Smith got his 14th save of the season complete with a strikeout.

Milwaukee (32-47) remain home for a three game series against the Fargo Moorhead RedHawks (50- 27) starting August 11th, with a 7:05 pm first pitch. Join us for Mangia and Merch Monday, for 10% off Milkmen merchandise at the team store. For more information visit milwaukeemilkmen.com.

