Manoah Dominant, Defense Falters Late in 2-1 Loss

August 11, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





Erik Manoah has been a God send to this ball club and he continued his domination today, going six innings and allowing just two runs. Unfortunately the defense faltered in the 6th, allowing both runs to come home.

The AirHogs and T-bones were locked in a scoreless tied heading into the bottom of the 6th. With 2 outs and a runner on first Vasey Gillespie hit a high fly ball to center that Javion Randle lost in the sun. That allowed the run to score. The next batter singled making it 2-0.

The AirHogs rallied in the 7th using 3 straight singles to put runners a first and third with one out trailing 2-1. Instead of pinch hitting the AIRHogs let Le Yuheng hit for himself and he struck out. Justin Byrd then grounded out ending the threat.

The AirHogs got great relief again tonight from Contreras and Matzek but I'm the end the Tbones staff was just as good, holding the AIRHogs scoreless in the final frames

The AirHogs are onto Gary Southshore to take on the RailCats in a 3 game set. First pitch is 7:05 pregame show starts at 6:45

