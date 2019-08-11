American Association Game Recaps

August 11, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Kansas City 2, Texas 1-Box Score The Kansas City T-Bones edged the Texas AirHogs 2-1 on Sunday.

T-Bones' SP Tommy Collier allowed just one run on seven hits and one walk over seven innings of work to earn the win. LHP Henry Owens pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to earn the save.

Kansas City broke open a scoreless game in the bottom of the sixth, scoring one on an RBI double by LF Casey Gillaspie and one on an RBI single by C Roy Morales.

The AirHogs scored their lone run on an RBI single by C Stephen Haviar in the following frame.

Milwaukee 4, Winnipeg 2-Box Score The Milwaukee Milkmen edged the Winnipeg Goldeyes by a score of 4-2 Sunday afternoon.

The Milkmen took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by LF Adam Walker in the bottom of the first. Milwaukee extended the lead to 2-0 on an RBI double by 2B Garrett Copeland in the bottom of the fifth. The lead got to 3-0 on an RBI single by C Christ Conley in the bottom of the sixth before the Goldeyes got on the board, scoring two in the top of the seventh.

1B Domonic Ficociello led Winnipeg, going 4-for-4 at the dish.

SP Jordan Kraus held the Goldeyes to two runs over 6.1 innings of work to earn the win. RHP Myles Smith pitched the final 1.1 innings to earn the save.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.