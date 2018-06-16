T-Bones Can't Overcome Early Deficit

FARGO, N.D. -? The T-Bones put themselves in an early hole Saturday night, giving up four runs in the first? two innings against Fargo-Moorhead, but they would fight back to tie the game then drop it late, 5-4, at Newman Outdoor Field.

Barrett Astin started on the mound for KC, walking off the leadoff man in the first. Astin would then give up a single before giving up a three-run home run to Leo Pina to put Kansas City in an early deficit. The Red Hawks would add to their lead in the second, scoring one run in the second despite having the bases loaded with one out and had a chance for another run, but a play at the plate kept it 4-0 Fargo.

The T-bones would get on the board in the third inning on Angel Rosa's second home run of the season a solo shot to right field. Barrett Astin would settle down and throw four scoreless innings before being pulled after the sixth inning. Astin would give up four earned runs, walking three batters and striking out two. He also had a base hit for Kansas City as the T-Bones were forced to put their designated hitter Zach Walters in the game in the third inning after Cal Towey went down with an apparent back injury in the bottom of the second. Towey left the game, leaving the T-Bones even more shorthanded after Adrian Nieto was ejected from the game in the top of the second.

The T-Bones slowly came back over the course of the game. Tucker Pennell recorded his seventh RBI on the season, driving in Zach Walters in the sixth inning to cut the deficit in half. KC would tie the game in the seventh, scoring two runs on a single by Nick Torres, and the momentum was in the T-Bone's favor.

Fargo would score one in the eighth, which proved to be the winning run, on an error by second baseman Dylan Tice. With one out and Sam Street on the mound, RedHawks shortstop Yhoxian Medina hit a comebacker right to Street. The righty then threw to second for the first out, but the T-Bones could not get the second out at first with the errant throw, which allowed the go-ahead run to score.

The T-Bones got a one-out single and had the tying run on base, and the go-ahead at the plate, but Randy McCurry was able to stop any ninth inning magic for Kansas City. Joe Filomeno (1-1) would suffer the loss for KC, pitching one inning and giving up two hits and one unearned run. Winning pitcher was Travis Ballew (4-1) for Fargo, pitching two thirds of an inning, walking a run but allowing no runs. Randy McCurry (2-0) recorded his sixth save of the season, shutting down the T-Bones and giving up one hit, but Fargo would go on to win 5-4.

The two teams meet up again Sunday for the final game and rubber match of the series, where Kansas City (15-12) will be looking to win the series over Fargo-Moorhead (13-14). The first pitch is 1:00 pm, and you can listen to the Voice of the T-Bones, Dan Vaughan, call the game live on http://mixlr.com/t-bones-baseball/?.

