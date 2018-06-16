Saints Can't Hold on Late, Lose Third Straight, 7-6 to Dogs

ROSEMONT, IL - The St. Paul Saints bullpen has been nearly automatic all season long. Unfortunately, on Saturday night at Impact Field the bullpen couldn't hang on to a one run lead late and lost 7-6 to the Chicago Dogs. The loss was a season high third straight and dropped the Saints to 16-11 on the season.

With the Saints leading 6-5 in the eighth Jake Matthys gave up a one out double to Ryan Wagner. He then walked Mike Falsetti, who was 2-31 on the season. Jonathan Moroney followed with a double to right-center, but Wagner held to make sure the ball wouldn't be caught. That allowed the Saints to throw out Wagner trying to score. With runners at second and third Tom Wilhelmsen entered the game, but he walked Edwin Arroyo to load the bases. Trey Vavra then blooped a two-run single to center that scored the eventual winning runs.

The Saints got off to a good start in the first when Kes Carter led off with a single and Murphy singled him to second. Brady Shoemaker gave the Saints a 1-0 lead with an RBI single and Dan Johnson followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the first, however, Vavra hit a solo homer off of Jake Esch, his sixth of the season, to make it 2-1. Joe Benson walked and Matt Dean deposited a 3-0 pitch over the left field wall, his third of the season, to give the Dogs a 3-2 lead.

In the second the Dogs used the long ball again as Zach Rascusin singled with one out and Moroney hit a two-run homer to left, his third of the season, to make it 5-2. The three home runs allowed by Esch were a career high.

The Saints chipped away and scored a run in the third as Johnson walked and moved to third on a double by Dante Bichette Jr. Noah Perio Jr. made it 5-3 with an RBI single.

In the fifth Shoemaker made it 5-4 with a solo homer to left, his third of the season.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth the Saints tied it when Tyson Perez was charged with a balk that forced in JJ Gould.

The Saints took the lead in the seventh when Shoemaker singled and Johnson doubled him to third. Shoemaker finished the night 3-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored. With one out Perio Jr. was walked intentionally to load the bases and Jayce Boyd's sacrifice fly gave the Saints the lead.

Rookie Connor Olson, making his professional debut, collected his first professional hit in his third at bat, a ground ball single off the glove of a diving third baseman.

