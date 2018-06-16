AirHogs Stymied by Wingnuts Starter in Game 2 Defeat

June 16, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Luan Chenchen and Stewart Ijames each finished with two hits, but the Texas AirHogs lost the second of a three-game set vs. Wichita 7-2 Saturday evening.

Tyler Matzek (0-3) got the start for the AirHogs and went 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs (four earned). He struck out four and walked three.

Charlie Gillies (2-0) picked up the win by going seven innings and scattering eight hits. He allowed just one run while striking out seven and walking one.

The Wingnuts built a 3-0 lead after four and extended the advantage with two-run innings in the sixth and seventh. The AirHogs got on the board in the bottom of the seventh with an RBI groundout by Chen Junpeng to score Correlle Prime and added another late run in the eighth when Dillon Thomas scored on a Logan Watkins error.

Luan Chenchen finished with two hits, including a double. Ijames added two hits of his own. The Wingnuts outhit the AirHogs 10-8. Wichita stranded ten while Texas left seven.

Texas (5-22) and Wichita (16-12) wrap the three-game series tomorrow at 2:05. RHP Gan Quan (0-3, 5.09 ERA) will start for the AirHogs. RHP Seth Harvey (2-0, 2.50 ERA) will start for the Wingnuts.

The AirHogs - powered by Beijing Shougang Eagles will close the current seven-game homestand tomorrow. Tickets are available. Visit AirHogsBaseball.com for more information. For the latest news, follow the team on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @TXAirHogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.