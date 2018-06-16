American Association Game Recaps

Winnipeg 9, Sioux Falls 7 (10 Innings) - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes worked their way past the Sioux Falls Canaries 9-7 in 10 innings thanks to a back-to-back, extra-inning home runs.

The game was tied at 7-7 after nine innings but in the top of the 10th CF Reggie Abercrombie hit a lead-off home run. Four pitches later, RF Tucker Nathan hit a solo home run of his own and those two runs proved to be the difference in the win. Abercrombie's blast was his third of the year and capped an impressive night at the plate. He went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and scored twice. Three other Goldeyes - LF Dave Sappelt, 1B Eric Aguilera and C Gavin Stupienski - each added a pair of hits.

For the Canaries, 2B Patrick Fiala went 3-for-5 with a run scored and both DH Jabari Henry and 1B David Bergin had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.

Lincoln 3, Cleburne 2 - Box Score

The Lincoln Saltdogs stalled a late push from the Cleburne Railroaders to hold on for a 3-2 win on Saturday night.

Cleburne took the early lead when LF Trevor Sealey scored the game's opening run after DH Rafael Palmeiro singled. In the top of the fifth, Lincoln tied the score when LF Brandon Jacobs singled to allow RF Nathaniel Maggio (2-for-3) to score and they took the lead in the sixth with an RBI single from 1B Chase Simpson (2-for-3). Maggio scored again in the top of the eighth as Simpson added his second RBI.

In the bottom of the ninth, Palmeiro's second RBI plated his son 3B Patrick Palmeiro and pulled the Railroaders within one run but that was as close as Cleburne would get on the night.

Fargo-Moorhead 5, Kansas City 4 - Box Score

After building an early lead and watching the Kansas City T-Bones tie the score, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored a crucial run late to claim a 5-4 win.

The RedHawks moved in front in the bottom of the first as 1B/3B Leobaldo Pina (2-for-4) hit a three-run home run. Fargo-Moorhead added another run in the next inning as 2B Maikol Gonzalez (3-for-3) singled home RF Tim Colwell (2-for-4). SS Angel Rosa put the T-Bones on the board in the third with a solo home run and 3B Zach Walters added another run in the top of the sixth when he scored on a wild pitch.

The T-Bones tied the score at 4-4 with a pair of unearned runs in the top of the seventh, both coming as 1B Nick Torres recorded a two-out single. But in the bottom of the eighth, SS Yhoxian Medina (2-for-4) scored the eventual game-winning run on an error.

Chicago 7, St. Paul 6 - Box Score

The Chicago Dogs plated a crucial pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to snag a 7-6 win against the St. Paul Saints.

Chicago trialed 6-5 after seven and a half innings but that Dogs changed that in the bottom of the eighth. A single from 1B Trey Vavra (2-for-5) allowed both OF Jonathan Moroney (2-for-5) and C Michael Falsetti to score and take the lead 7-6. In the top of the ninth, Reliever Kaohi Downing came on to pitch for the Dogs and after giving up a lead-off single, he retired the side to seal the win and pick up the save.

For the game, DH Joe Benson went 3-for-4 with a run scored and for the Saints, 1B Brady Shoemaker also had three hits.

Wichita 7, Texas 2 - Box Score

The Wichita Wingnuts turned 10 hits into seven runs as they toppled the Texas AirHogs 7-2.

Wichita saw seven of the nine batters record a hit and three of them had more than one. 1B Abel Nieves went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored while 3B Ryne Willard went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and RF Hunter Clanin went 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

For the AirHogs, both RF Stewart Ijames and C Luan Chenchen added two hits and DH Chen Junpeng had the AirHogs' only RBI.

Sioux City 5, Gary SouthShore 1 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers struck early for five quick runs and made it stand up for a 5-1 win against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The first runs of the game came in the top of the second inning as 1B Dexture McCall doubled home DH Jose Sermo (2-for-4) and then scored when C Dylan Kelly singled in the next at-bat. In the third, 2B Jay Baum doubled to allow both RF Michael Lang and SS Nate Samson to score and then Baum scored when Sermo singled.

Those five runs proved to be more than enough thanks to the efforts of starting pitcher Justin Vernia, who earned the win after throwing seven innings and giving up one run on five hits. He also struck out nine batters.

Gary SouthShore's only run came in the bottom of the fourth inning when SS Randy Santiesteban scored as RF Colin Willis bounced out.

