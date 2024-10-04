Switchbacks II Announce Partnership with Forge Fitness

October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Forge Fitness would be the official kit sponsor for the newly formed Switchbacks II team.

Stephen Hogan, Switchbacks FC's Sporting Director, had this to say about the partnership: "I want to thank Kris Miller and Forge Fitness for sponsoring Switchbacks II. Kris is a big fan of what we are trying to build with the club. His love for the club, soccer, and its growth in this community made it easy for us to partner with him. His facility will help the guys gain that extra 1% they all need in their continued growth and development within the club."

Forge Fitness, a family-owned gym located minutes from the home of the Switchbacks, offers the most dynamic gym environment in Colorado Springs. Forge Fitness maintains a youth athlete training facility that offers specialized personal and group training for soccer, football, lacrosse, and track and field athletes. Forge Fitness also maintains a roster of sport-specific, highly accomplished, coaches that are uniquely qualified to foster elite growth in youth athletes. They strive to consistently maintain an overwhelming affinity for youth soccer athletes, and their space is home to premier level, in season, and out-of-season training.

When asked about the partnership, owner of Forge Fitness Kris Miller talked about how excited they were to get started: "Forge Fitness is humbled to partner with Switchbacks FC II and the amazing staff supporting the overall soccer vision of Colorado Springs. Forge Fitness stands for the notion that sports and fitness should be accessible to all youth, irrespective of socio-economic or other factors outside a child's control. We are breathtakingly excited to aid Switchbacks FC II in their mission to create not only elite soccer athletes but elite human beings."

The Switchbacks II will hold tryouts for the 2025 team on November 9th and 10th.

