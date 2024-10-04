Long-Term Captain Stephen Carroll Signs Multi-Year Extension with Detroit City FC

October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club announced today that long-term defender and captain Stephen Carroll has agreed to a contract extension with the club. Carroll's new deal includes two years guaranteed with an option for a third year in 2027. Carroll stands alone as the all-time appearance leader for Le Rouge and was named the 2018 Black Arrow MVP. As a City Centurion, Carroll has made 143 professional appearances for the club, more than any other City Centurion. He is also the longest-tenured current captain in Detroit professional sports.

The Cork, Ireland native joined Le Rouge ahead of the 2017 National Premier Soccer League season when the club played in the amateur ranks. He also played collegiately with Davenport University on the west side of Michigan.

Carroll quickly became a fan favorite in 2017 and was a key part of the squad that went on to win the 2017 NPSL Midwest Region Final against AFC Ann Arbor.

In 2018, Carroll would return and be part of a rock-solid backline; his performance in the 2018 season earned him the club's Black Arrow MVP Award, officially putting him in company with some of the best to ever wear the crest.

Following Dave Edwardson's retirement, Carroll officially became captain of Detroit City FC in 2019. He would continue to be at his best, helping the club to a Great Lakes Division trophy under new head coach Trevor James and winning silverware again in the Fall as the club claimed the NPSL Member's Cup.

When the club turned professional in 2020 ahead of its inaugural season in the National Independent Soccer Association, Carroll was one of the first names announced, and he would go on to play a huge role in the on-pitch success of the 2020 and 2021 seasons before the jump to the USL Championship.

Since Le Rouge's jump to the USL, Carroll has remained a mainstay in the squad and a key part of all three seasons, playing over 2,500 league minutes in each since 2022. Carroll has started 88 matches to date in the USL Championship. He has also scored five goals, two in 2022 and 2023, and once this season, on the road to Orange County SC.

