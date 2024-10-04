Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Sacramento Republic FC 10/5/24
October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Spreading the Field: SAFC's attack has been balanced across the squad this season with goals coming from 11 different players.
Playoff Push: With five matches remaining in the regular season, SAFC sits just four points below the Western Conference playoff line. San Antonio closes the season with three of its last five matches at home to try and make a final push for its fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
Iron Man: SAFC defender Kendall Burks has played every minute for SAFC this season - 2,610 minutes in 29 matches of play. The 24-year-old leads the league in clearances (149) and the team in interceptions (51).
---------------
USL Championship Match #30 - San Antonio FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC
Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
Kickoff: 7:3 0 p.m. CT
Stadium : Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX
Where to Watch : ESPN+
Stats : USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 8-14-7 (31 pts; 10th in Western Conference)
Sacramento Republic FC: 13-7-9 (47 pts; 2nd in Western Conference)
All-time Series : SAFC trails in the all-time series at 5-7-3 and will be looking for its first win over Sacramento since September 2022. Sacramento converted a late penalty kick in the sides' previous meeting in August to earn the 1-0 win.
