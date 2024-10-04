Oakland Roots SC Partner with Samuel Merritt University as Official Higher Education Partner
October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC is proud to announce its partnership with Samuel Merritt University (SMU), a private university specializing in health sciences with its main campus located in the heart of Oakland, California. As the Official Higher Education Partner of Oakland Roots SC, Samuel Merritt University will work alongside the team to promote health, wellness, and community engagement throughout the East Bay and beyond.
"Samuel Merritt University is dedicated to building the future of healthcare through the development and training of critical health care roles for our community. No one uses their feet more than soccer players, not just our team, but all of the dedicated youth and recreational soccer players in our region," said Oakland Roots VP of Brand Partnerships Andrea Lepore. "Training the next podiatrists, nurses and other community health workers is an important part of creating a healthy, sustainable region."
Through this partnership, Oakland Roots SC and Samuel Merritt University will collaborate on social media stories and engage with the loyal fans and our community at Roots games to create brand awareness.
"We are thrilled to partner with Oakland Roots Sports Club, an organization that shares our deep commitment to community and health. At Samuel Merritt University, we are dedicated to training the next generation of healthcare leaders who will support the well-being of our vibrant East Bay region. Soccer is a sport that brings people together locally and globally - through this partnership, we are excited to further our mission of improving health outcomes and creating a healthier future for all," said Dr. Ching-Hua Wang, SMU President and CEO.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
