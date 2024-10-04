Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to Sin City for a Battle with the Lights

Kickoff: Saturday, October 5 (7:30 PM PDT)

Where: Cashman Field (Las Vegas, NV)

How to Watch: ESPN+

As the Black and Orange head to Sin City, they'll continue their Push to the Playoffs at Cashman Field on Saturday, October 5 at 7:30 PM against Las Vegas Lights FC. Orange County SC aims to press their unbeaten streak to four matches, while the Lights vie for not only their first ever playoff appearance, but the chance at bringing the USL Championship Playoffs to the Strip for the first time...

CAN "THE HOUSE" BE PLAYOFF HOSTS?

Las Vegas Lights FC enter Saturday's contest in 4th place in the Western Conference. Whatever you may think you know about the Lights, throw it out. These are "Not Your Father's Lights" as the saying goes. After a 2-1 victory over Phoenix Rising FC last Saturday, where both goals came in stoppage time and were equally celebrated in Orange County, the Lights have taken hold of the final home playoff spot in the West with four matches remaining for Dennis Sanchez's side. A win Saturday night will clinch a playoff spot for the Lights and while they will still need help to lock up the fourth seed, they could feel as though they are one step closer to bringing "The House" a home playoff spot. Forward Khori Bennett leads Las Vegas with 12 goals so far this season, while midfielder Valentin Noel leads the team in assists (6) and goal contributions (15).

2024 Regular Season Record: 12-8-10 (4th in USL-C Western Conference)

Goals Scored: 42 I Goals Allowed: 40 I Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch

GK Raiko Arozarena

F Khori Bennett

ZU-BACK WITH A BRACE

When Orange County SC last took the pitch on Wednesday, September 25, they emerged victorious at Championship Stadium in a 2-0 defeat of rival Phoenix Rising FC. It was a huge result in a six point match against a side they are competing against for a playoff spot. Forward Ethan Zubak bagged a first half brace and earned himself a spot on the Week 30 USL Championship Team of the Week. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler and the Black and Orange defense kept their third consecutive clean sheet, with captain Markus Nakkim and defenders Ryan Doghman, Pedro Guimaraes, Owen Lambe and Dillon Powers helping to not allow a single shot on target in open play. Shutler was named to the short list of nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month for September, a month in which he made 13 saves across three matches, did not allow a goal, and earned an average FotMob score of 8.0. Now, as the final month of the 2024 Regular Season begins, the County Boys need to continue to pile up results down the stretch on their Push to the Playoffs. Three points against a team who grabbed a late winner against them just a few weeks ago would go a long way both in the table and for a bit of vengeance.

Players to Watch

GK Colin Shutler

F Ethan Zubak

All-time record

Orange County SC is 10-4-3 all-time against Las Vegas Lights FC

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2 - 3 Las Vegas Lights FC (Championship Stadium, Irvine, CA)

Scoring Summary: Ethan Zubak 11', 19' (OCSC), Khori Bennett 39' - PK, 63' (LVL), Markus Nakkim (OG) 87' (LVL)

