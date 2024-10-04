"Super Danny" Wins Week 30 Save of the Week

October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Earlier today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello won the fan vote for Week 30's Save of the Week. With seconds to go before the halftime whistle, New Mexico made one final push to cut Republic FC's 2-0 lead in half and a cross reached an unmarked Greg Hurst six yards in front of goal. Vitiello dove to his right to get a hand to the ball before smothering a second attempt to ensure to deny New Mexico the chance to gain any kind of momentum with a late first half goal.

Vitiello finished the match with five saves and his 13th clean sheet of the year, setting a new personal best. The 4-0 win also resulted in a Team of the Week for Vitiello and teammate Luis Felipe, who added a goal and an assist in the contest. Mark Briggs was also named Coach of the Week for the second time this season.

Vitiello took the pitch wearing the Superhero Keeper Kit, designed with a cape on the back to honor the superhero kids who are impacted by pediatric cancer. Along with a matching jersey worn by Jared Mazzola, Vitiello's kit was auctioned off to raise over $3,000 to support families battling childhood cancer through the Super Fritz & Friends Fund.

This is Vitiello's seventh Save of the Week honor of the season. He has also earned two Team of the Week selections, was a finalist for June Player of the Month, and won the fan vote for both Midseason Goalkeeper of the Year and Midseason Player of the Year.

