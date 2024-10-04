Rhode Island FC Returns Home to Host Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday

October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Despite spending the majority of the season in top-three positioning on the Eastern Conference table, a season-worst run of form through the month of September has seen Tampa Bay drop three of its last four matches, being outscored 11-4 with the only win coming in the club's sole home match of the stretch. The Rowdies are now winless in their last five road matches dating back to July 20. The Florida club has not played in nearly two weeks after its scheduled match vs. Hartford Athletic last weekend was postponed due to weather. In total, Tampa Bay are 4W-6L-5D on the road, with three of those four wins coming within the first four months of the season. The Rowdies will have to find a way to flip the script on the road against an RIFC team that has not lost at Beirne Stadium since June 8 if it wants to secure a top-four finish. Despite the drop in form, a remarkably efficient Tampa Bay offense includes a pair of double-digit scorers that have combined for a whopping 28 goals so far this season. Manuel Arteaga leads Tampa Bay and is third in the league with an impressive 15 goals, including one in each of the club's last three wins, while Cal Jennings is hot on his trail with 13 goals, good for fourth in the league.

After dropping two-straight road matches and falling victim to two shutouts for the first time all year in September, Rhode Island FC is back in confident winning form, taking all six points from its last two matches, outscoring its opponents 5-2. The latest win in San Antonio marked the Ocean State club's seventh time this season scoring three or more goals in a single match. The club's opening tally, just 18 seconds in, marked the fastest goal in club history. Tied 1-1 at the half, RIFC scored a pair of second-half goals to take all three points, bringing its total to 26 of 43 goals scored in the second 45 minutes of matches. For the first time in club history, Saturday's win saw three Rhode Island FC players named to the league's best 11. Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa "Chico" and Jojea Kwizera were all named the Team of the Week after leading an attacking performance that saw RIFC outshoot San Antonio 11-3 in a dominant second half. Chico played an integral part in the win, scoring inside the first minute of play and assisting the match-winner in the second half, marking his third match this season with multiple goal involvements. The productive night brought his team-leading total to nine goals on the season. Holstad produced several dangerous opportunities in the second half as well, eventually scoring the match-winner, and Kwizera was a consistent threat down the wing with five of eight long passes completed and three chances created.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC returns home to Beirne Stadium to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Week 31 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

Rhode Island FC

Tampa Bay Rowdies

WHEN

Saturday, Oct. 5

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Beirne Stadium

1150 Douglas Pike

Smithfield, RI 02917

BROADCAST

NESN, ESPN+

