Hartford Host Loudoun in Crucial Eastern Conference Clash on Saturday

October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On The Table: Hartford Athletic: Ninth in the East (37 points) | Loudoun United: Eighth in the East (38 points)

Hartford Athletic host Loudoun United tomorrow night in their most significant match of the season so far, with the chance to bring themselves into playoff positioning for the first time since May 18th.

SETTING THE SCENE

Hartford Athletic can jump ahead of Loudoun United FC into eighth place in the East for the final playoff spot with five matches left in the 2024 campaign. With the result of this match being a potential six-point swing, this contest is pivotal for the playoff push for both sides. The fans in the 860 and the 203 have rallied behind the Green and Blue, supporting the team to an 8-3-4 record at Trinity Health Stadium this season. In fact, Athletic haven't lost a match at home since June 21st in a closely contested 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies after a heart-breaking penalty goal by Manuel Arteaga in the 87th minute. Coincidentally, the Rowdies were the team that Loudoun last beat on the road, posting a 2-0 victory at Al Lang Stadium on August 17th. Athletic have a challenging road trip set up for the final stretch of the season, as the three teams in the remaining away matches have a combined 19-12-9 home record.

SCHEDULE SHAKEUP

Due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene, Hartford's match at the Tampa Bay Rowdies was postponed last week. A reschedule date is still to be announced.

LAST TIME OUT

Hartford Athletic are coming off a commanding 2-0 victory over Oakland Roots SC at home on Saturday, September 21st. They came out on the front foot, putting four shots on target before Marlon Hairston cleaned up a Triston Hodge rebound to give the home side the early lead. Oakland forced two comfortable saves from Renan Ribeiro the rest of the half, and Mamadou Dieng hit the post for Hartford in the 38th minute. Just 11 minutes into the second 45, Jordan Scarlett was given a red card for a hard tackle on Irakoze Donasiyano. Down a man, Ribeiro and Hartford staved off eight shots before Kyle Edwards doubled Athletic's lead. Thomas Vancaeyezeele hustled to possess a deflected ball off a free kick in the box, played it over to Edwards, and the striker from St. Vincent buried his first goal of the season to the bottom right side of the net. With a sold-out home crowd in a raucous state, the Green and Blue charged through the final 20 minutes of the match to seal the 2-0 win.

MATCHUP HISTORY

Hartford Athletic have a deep history with Loudoun United across five seasons. They have faced the Northern Virginia side 15 times (most matchups with a team in club history) since both clubs entered the league in 2019, and Hartford have dominated the series like no other matchup they've had. The Green and Blue hold an 11-3-1 overall record against Loudoun, going undefeated through the first 11 matchups and finally conceding a loss in September of 2022. They made history against Loudoun in 2019, picking up the club's first-ever USL Championship victory (2-0) at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. A year ago, however, it was Loudoun emerging victorious for the first time behind an 83rd-minute goal from Tommy Williamson to make the score 2-1. The last matchup between Hartford and Loudoun took place earlier this season on July 3rd at Segra Field, resulting in a 3-0 victory for Loudoun behind stellar performances by Zach Ryan and Wesley Legett.

SUSTAINED SUCCESS

Hartford's defense has been impressive as of late, letting up only three goals in the last seven games and keeping four clean sheets. Athletic lead their opponents in almost every stat category over this span, including a +13 tackles won differential, +26 interceptions, +16 shots inside the box, +6 shots on target, +16 total big chances, +23 touches in opposition box, and +98 final third entries. Joe Farrell has been especially instrumental for the back line, with a team-leading 26 clearances and seven interceptions.

A HOLE IN THE BACK

With Jordan Scarlett out of this match after receiving a red card in the matchup vs Oakland Roots SC, Thomas Vancaeyezeele could be one of the players to fill the defensive void in his absence. One step on the pitch away from his 150th regular season appearance, Vancaeyezeele is a seasoned veteran in his sixth season in the USL Championship. The French defender had stints with four different USL teams before signing with Hartford ahead of the 2024 season (Pittsburgh Riverhounds, San Diego Loyal, Birmingham Legion, and most recently the Tampa Bay Rowdies), and is experiencing a return to form after battling injuries since 2022. Vancaeyezeele was instrumental in the last outing against Oakland Roots SC, notching his career-high third assist of the season on a game-sealing goal by Kyle Edwards after subbing in for Jordan Scarlett.

FIRST GOAL = THREE POINTS

Hartford Athletic have yet to lose a game this season after holding a winning position. On the flip side, they've come back to earn a result five times this year.

BETWEEN THE POSTS

Loudoun United FC, Hugo Fauroux #23

The 28-year-old Frenchman is in his second season with Loudoun United FC, signing with the team on February 3, 2023. Fauroux made his USL debut in the 2021 campaign with Austin Bold FC, appearing in five games and conceding more goals than he saved with 13 goals conceded and eight saves. After his debut campaign, Fauroux signed with Charleston Battery on March 1, 2022. Fauroux became a regular starter for the Battery midway through the 2022 season and would go on the register the seventh-most saves in the regular season with 83. Following the 2022 season, Fauroux was released by Charleston. Fauroux has started in every appearance with Loudoun United in the past two seasons. In his first season with the club, he had 46 saves, 35 goals conceded, and three clean sheets against 79 shots on target in 18 appearances. Through 29 appearances this season, Fauroux has tallied 80 saves (6th most in the league), eight clean sheets (T-8th in the league), and 34 goals conceded against 116 shots on target posting a career-best 1.17 goals against per 90 minutes.

Hartford Athletic, Renan Ribeiro #40

Ribeiro has had an excellent four-game stretch dating back to the match against Indy Eleven on September 7th. Ribeiro hasn't let up any goals in the last four games, with 18 saves and eight clearances on 65 shots (18 on target and 37 inside the box). In his first season with Hartford, Ribeiro's presence in goal has been paramount to the success of the club. In 22 appearances and starts this season, he has tallied 87 saves (tied for second-most in the league), seven clean sheets and 22 goals conceded. Ribeiro is looking to break John Caldwell's single-season record for saves which was set in 2021 with 108 saves.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

Loudoun United FC have been middle-of-the-pack in almost every facet of the game except for passing and fouls. Loudoun ranks third and fourth in the league in passes (14,180) and passing accuracy (83%), respectively. Two of the top-10 league leaders in passes are on Loudoun (Tommy McCabe, 3rd & Jacob Erlandson, 7th). On the disciplinary end, they have conceded the second-fewest fouls (319), are tied for the sixth-fewest yellow cards (66), and are tied for the fewest red cards (1).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hartford Athletic, Joe Farrell, DF #15

The 30-year-old has been one of Hartford's most consistent defenders this year. Signing with Athletic ahead of the 2024 season, Farrell leads the team in clearances (100) and blocks (29), and is 3rd on the team in interceptions (27). Over this current seven-game unbeaten streak, Joe Farrell has been especially instrumental for the back line with a team-leading 34 clearances and nine interceptions.

Loudoun United FC, Zach Ryan, FW #14

Ryan played four years of soccer at Stanford University (2017-2021), earned All-Pac-12 honors all four years, won Pac-12 Player of the Year, and was a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist in 2020. On January 20th, 2022, he was signed to a one-year MLS homegrown contract with the New York Red Bulls. On May 10, 2022, Ryan scored his first goal as a professional, helping New York to a 3-0 victory over DC United as they advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2022 U.S. Open Cup. Following the 2022 season, his contract option was declined by New York. On January 14, 2023, Ryan joined Loudoun United. The past two seasons with Loudoun have been the best stretch of Ryan's career, tallying 20 goals and six assists. This season, he leads the team with ten goals and 49 shots and is second on the team with four assists.

Date: Saturday, October 5th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, Connecticut

Tickets: HERE

Watch: MyTV9, wtnh.com, ESPN+

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (10-12-7) vs LOUDOUN UNITED FC (10-11-8)

