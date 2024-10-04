Switchbacks FC Player Tyreek Magee Called up for International Play

October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Tyreek Magee has received an international call-up for CONCACAF Nations League tournament.

Magee has competed in four different international competitions, the most notable being the 2019 Gold Cup, and qualification matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has appeared in 10 matches, starting five, for the Reggae Boyz tallying 451 minutes.

Jamacia will first go against Honduras on October 10th in Nicaragua, then again on October 14th in Jamaica.

Magee will be unavailable for Switchbacks play between October 7th and 15th. He will miss the Orange County game on October 9th as well as the San Antonio game on October 12th.

For more updates on the Switchbacks, or to see our full schedule, head to www.switchbacksfc.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.