Switchbacks FC Player Tyreek Magee Called up for International Play
October 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Tyreek Magee has received an international call-up for CONCACAF Nations League tournament.
Magee has competed in four different international competitions, the most notable being the 2019 Gold Cup, and qualification matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has appeared in 10 matches, starting five, for the Reggae Boyz tallying 451 minutes.
Jamacia will first go against Honduras on October 10th in Nicaragua, then again on October 14th in Jamaica.
Magee will be unavailable for Switchbacks play between October 7th and 15th. He will miss the Orange County game on October 9th as well as the San Antonio game on October 12th.
For more updates on the Switchbacks, or to see our full schedule, head to www.switchbacksfc.com.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 4, 2024
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Sacramento Republic FC 10/5/24 - San Antonio FC
- Recession, Rallies and Ronald Reagan: the 1983 Tulsa Roughnecks Season - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks FC Player Tyreek Magee Called up for International Play - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- FC Tulsa Kick off the Final Month of the Regular Season at Home against El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- "Super Danny" Wins Week 30 Save of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks II Announce Partnership with Forge Fitness - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Oakland Roots SC Partner with Samuel Merritt University as Official Higher Education Partner - Oakland Roots
- Long-Term Captain Stephen Carroll Signs Multi-Year Extension with Detroit City FC - Detroit City FC
- Race to the Playoffs Continues as 901 FC Hosts Oakland - Memphis 901 FC
- Le Rouge Looking to Clinch Playoff Spot on Saturday, on the Road to Charleston Battery - Detroit City FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Player Tyreek Magee Called up for International Play
- Switchbacks II Announce Partnership with Forge Fitness
- Switchbacks FC Players Jairo Henriquez, Stevie Echevarria, Ronaldo Damus and Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play
- Switchbacks Preview in the Playoffs
- Switchbacks Earn a Point at Home Against Loudoun United FC