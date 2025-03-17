Switchbacks FC Players Stevie Echevarria and Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Stevie Echevarria and Duke Lacroix have been selected for upcoming international matches for their respective countries in International friendlies.

Stevie Echevarria, who will be proudly representing Puerto Rico, has earned his fifth international call-up at the senior level in his professional career. Over the course of his international appearances, Echevarria has accumulated a total of 133 minutes of playing time. This call-up comes as Puerto Rico prepares to face the Dominican Republic in two highly anticipated matches, scheduled for March 22nd and March 26th.

Meanwhile, Duke Lacroix has made a significant impact on the international stage, with six appearances for Haiti. In those appearances, Lacroix has netted two goals and accumulated a total of 540 minutes of playing time. Haiti is gearing up for a match against Azerbaijan on March 22nd.

Due to their international commitments, both Echevarria and Lacroix will be unavailable for the Switchbacks' match against Sacramento Republic FC, which is set for March 22nd.

