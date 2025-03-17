Gear up to Support the SRFC Unified Team Ahead of Saturday's Match

This weekend, it's a double header at Heart Health Park. Following the first team match against defending champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks, the two clubs' respective Unified Teams will take to the pitch for their first matchup of the year.

Fans are encouraged to stick around to cheer on both squads, and with a special edition scarf can show their support for the team. The Unified Team Scarf is now available online and in-store at the Pro Shop with 100% of proceeds benefitting the team to assist with travel, equipment, and support throughout the 2025 season.

The design features the words "Unified Community," one of Republic FC's core values that encapsulates what the Unified Team is all about. In collaboration with Special Olympics of Northern California, the program promotes social inclusion by bringing together people with and without intellectual disabilities to compete on the same team, breaking down barriers and building community through the game that we all love.

Tickets to Saturday's contests against Colorado Springs Switchbacks are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The professional sides will kick off at 7:00 p.m. and the Unified match will begin approximately 30 minutes after the final whistle.

