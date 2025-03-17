Takeaways from Roots' Seaside Stumble at Monterey Bay FC

March 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Things have not looked quite the way anyone would have hoped for Roots through the 2025 season's first two games. After dropping their second straight to open the new campaign in a 2-3 loss in Seaside versus pacific rivals Monterey Bay FC Saturday Night, there are certainly questions that need answering - as well as some that seem to have already been answered.

Roots Look Comfy on Offense

Back-to-back games scoring two goals might not conjure an extreme level of excitement, but considering that last year Oakland averaged only 1.09 goals per game in the regular season, the 2025 offense has looked like a clear improvement. José Luis Sinisterra looked dangerous on Saturday night, earning both a goal and an assist in 74 minutes, and newcomer EJ Johnson's relentless pressure on the forward line forced a number of errors from the Monterey defense. The attacking line could develop into something special.

Oakland Debuts

Roots fans got their first look at a couple of offseason additions in Jürgen Damm and Peter Wilson on Saturday - and Wilson took no time to make an impression. Playing a beautiful drop-off in the box to give Sinisterra a perfect look on goal, Wilson earned his first assist in a Roots kit just eight minutes into his debut. The newcomers are making impacts all over the field already, and more can be expected as team chemistry strengthens.

Home Cooking Is On the Way

The season hasn't really begun until you've played at home. Following two losses in two road matches, a little bit of home cooking is just what Roots need. Not only that, but the home opener at the Coliseum will be played in front of the largest crowd in team history - add to that a halftime performance by Too $hort and a post-game fireworks show. Some Oakland magic could be just what the team needs to jumpstart their season.

