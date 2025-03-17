Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team

March 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielder Jojea Kwizera has been called up to the Rwanda Football Federation Men's National team for a pair of 2026 World Cup Qualifying games. Rwanda, who currently sit in first place in Group C of Confederation of African Football (CAF) World Cup Qualifying, will host a pair of home games at Amahoro Stadium during the FIFA international window, first facing Nigeria on March 21 before welcoming Lesotho on March 25. Kwizera leads Rhode Island FC with his fifth international call-up and is the first player to receive a call-up in 2025.

"It's always an amazing feeling to be called up, especially with the work we put in," Kwizera said. "We have a new coach, so it's an opportunity to be relied on and earn a spot on the field. We are in a really good position. We built a lot of momentum from our Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games in November. I'm looking forward to it."

After four games played across two previous windows, Rwanda (2W-1L-1T) currently sit in a three-way tie with South Africa and Benin at the top of the Group C standings with seven points. Rwanda occupies the first-place qualifying spot with a +2 goal differential at the midway point of the qualifying slate, and will look to solidify its position with a pair of results during the FIFA March window.

Kwizera's most recent action with the Rwanda Men's National Team came in November 2024, when the midfielder provided an assist in a stunning upset win over Nigeria on Nov. 18 during the qualification rounds for the 2024 African Cup of Nations. In June 2024, the 26-year-old scored the first goal of his international career in a 1-0 win over Lesotho, leading The Wasps to three crucial points and the top spot of the Group C World Cup qualifying table.

Kwizera, who was called up to the Rwanda National Team four times in 2024, will miss Rhode Island FC's game vs. Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 22. Kwizera signed with Rhode Island FC on Jan. 4, 2024, and was instrumental in his first season in the Ocean State. The midfielder tallied three goals to finish third on the team, and added six assists in 30 appearances. Kwizera earned back-to-back selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week in July after impressive showings against Louisville City FC and El Paso Locomotive FC, and once again in October following a strong performance against San Antonio FC.

Before signing with Rhode Island FC, Kwizera spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Major League Soccer side CF Montréal, playing 407 minutes across 12 regular season appearances. Prior to his time in Montréal, Kwizera spent time playing at the collegiate level at both Utah State University Eastern and Utah Valley University.

