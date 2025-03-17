Postmatch Reaction: El Paso Locomotive FC - Phoenix Rising

March 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







With eight combined goals -including one from midfield-, a three-goal second half comeback and a player debut, Rising's 4-4 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC on March 15 didn't lack for storylines. Shortly after the match, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah and defender Mohamed Traore spoke to the chaotic 90 minutes of action in West Texas.

HEAD COACH PA-MODOU KAH

On his thoughts on the match...

"We showed character. It's not easy going down 2-0, 2-1 then 3-1 right off the bat. I think character is what these boys have shown and for me I'm very happy. You could have given up, but they didn't. So I'm very happy and pleased with what they showed. We're moving in the right direction.

On the team's defense early...

"We were a little sloppy on the ball, which gave those transitional moments. I think we could have been better controlling the game, but two goals off set pieces, I'm not thrilled with that because I think we could have done better. Again, being able to come back 4-1 down and even having the possibility to win it 5-4 I think speaks a lot to our group."

On having Noble Okello's presence on set pieces...

"With his size we expect him to score a couple of goals and he started it today. For us, it's just to contiunue working on him getting in those positions. I'm also very happy that Rémi (Cabral) and (Ihsan) Sacko also got on the scoresheet and obviously a wonder-goal from Mo (Traore). We saw one in the intersquad (scrimmage), but for him to be able to do it, it's a tremendous goal."

On the importance of both Cabral and Sacko opening their season scoring accounts...

"It means a lot for the strikers because you want them to score. (Cabral) had an opportunity to make it 5-4. It's a compliment to the boys that deserve this comeback because I think we generally controlled and played the game. This is football, so I'm very happy we were able to come back."

DEFENDER MOHAMED TRAORE

On his game-tying goal from midfield...

"It was more like a clearance, but I will take the goal. I'm very happy to score my first goal for the club and hopefully we'll keep going like this. It was a solid performance on the road for the boy, so we just have to keep building on it."

On what the comeback says about the character of the group...

"We started a little slow, but toward the end, in the second half, we showed our character and identity. We'll just keep building on it and hopefully this second game is a positive one to build on."

On defending in transitional moments...

"We expected it. We know how every team plays. This is the game we like, we work hard for. There was adversity with everything and I think we did pretty well."

