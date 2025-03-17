Miami FC Partners with Summa Sports as Club Initiates Growth Strategy

March 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club today announced a new partnership with sports marketing leader Summa Sports as the club begins the process of preparing for a future new home and location in South Miami-Dade County.

The alliance will bring global expertise in the areas of marketing, communication, commercial growth and content production.

Through the new partnership, SUMMA will provide crucial resources for Miami FC in order to align the team's current and future strategies. Those plans include the team's eventual relocation to south Miami-Dade and the Homestead community where the previously announced Sports Performance Hub will house training facilities and a permanent soccer-specific stadium for Miami FC.

Founded by former tennis greats Juan Monaco and Mariano Zabaleta, Summa Sports has quickly gained success and a reputation for effectively connecting brands and athletes with audiences around the world. A lineup that includes international brands, SUMMA will now provide Miami FC with the same expertise as the club expands its goals and mission to be a leader in sports entertainment and make a positive impact in the community.

