Preview: Hartford Begins U.S. Open Cup Run

March 17, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic begin their quest for the cup on Tuesday night when they welcome NPSL side New York Shockers to Trinity Health Stadium. Both clubs enter in the first round in the newly revamped version of this historic tournament which kicks off at 6:30 PM.

Hartford Athletic in the Open Cup

Hartford Athletic has an all-time record of 3-4 in the U.S. Open Cup. The club's first official victory came in the Open Cup, a 2-1 victory over the New York Cosmos in 2019. That game was played at the University of Hartford while Trinity Health Stadium, then Dillon Stadium, was still under construction. After a two-year hiatus, Hartford Athletic was ousted from the tournament in back-to-back years by MLS sides New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution, both by a score of 2-1. Last season, the Boys in Green drew NYCFC II in the first round and lost 3-2. The NYCFC comeback was powered by an exciting young player named Jonathan Jimenez who was one of Athletic's first signings this off-season.

Mo' Momo

Affectionately known around the Hartford locker room as "Momo", Mamadou Dieng is expected to be an even bigger fixture of the attack in 2025. Appearing on several preseason watch lists, including the USL Championship's 15 young players to know, there is great anticipation for what the 21-year-old can bring to the pitch for Hartford this season after delivering a franchise single-season record 11 goals in 2024.

Keeper Kit for a Cause

Hartford Athletic have introduced their brand-new Kit for a Cause campaign, with the Kick Out Cancer kits. This initiative, in partnership with the American Cancer Society through their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement, is the club's first of its kind. A portion of proceeds from each Kick Out Cancer Kit sold is donated to ACS, to fund research for a breast cancer cure. The kit debuted in the season opening match and will be worn for the majority of the club's home games this season.

About the Opponent

The New York Shockers are a relatively new club to the NPSL, joining the league in 2021. They have quickly made themselves a formidable presence in the league, going all the way to the NPSL's East region final where they lost to FC Motown. They finished the 2024 season at the top of the North Atlantic Conference standings with a record of 8-1-1.

Players to Watch

Hartford Athletic - Jordan Scarlett, DF, #4

Moments like these are where leaders are needed to step up and this is the perfect opportunity for Hartford's captain to rally his team and generate some positive momentum. Head Coach Brendan Burke has consistently praised Scarlett's effort, energy and leadership in the locker room and he'll be looked to to steady the back line and get Hartford back to winning ways.

New York Shockers - Anthony Rouse, FW, #28

The Shockers leading goal scorer from the 2024 campaign is the player you'll want to keep your eyes on Tuesday night. Rouse is aggressive, fast and dynamic in the final third and has a knack for scoring in big moments. He will be a focal point of both the Shockers attack and the Hartford defense.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.