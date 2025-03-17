FC Tulsa Kick off the U.S. Open Cup against Tulsa Athletic on Tuesday, March 18th

TULSA - FC Tulsa is set to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT as it takes on Tulsa Athletics

FC Tulsa kicks off the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against fellow Tulsa team, Tulsa Athletic tomorrow night at Hicks Park. FC Tulsa returns to the pitch coming off an electric 1-0 home opener win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, March 15th. The match up against Tulsa Athletic will be the third meeting between the teams in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Coverage of the match will be on US Soccer's Youtube Channel.

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa vs. Tulsa Athletics

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Hicks Park - Tulsa, Okla.

7:30 p.m. CT | USSoccer on Youtube

FC Tulsa returns to the pitch after defender Patrick Seagrist netted the match-winning goal in the 74th minute of action. The win on Saturday was the first win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies in franchise history. Tulsa Athletic are entering the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup after defeating Chicago House AC in the Fourth Round Qualifiers in December of 2024.

The two Tulsa teams have met twice in the U.S. Open Cup and the series is tied 1-1. The first meeting was in the second round of the 2022 tournament which saw FC Tulsa come out on top, 2-1. The most recent meeting was in 2023 and resulted in a Tulsa Athletic 1-0 win.

Last season, FC Tulsa made the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in Club history after beating the Northern Colorado Hailstorm, 2-1, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 1-0. Ultimately FC Tulsa fell 4-0 to Sporting Kansas City in the Round of 16.

For in-match coverage follow along @FCTulsa on all social media platforms.

