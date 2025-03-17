San Antonio FC to Host 10th Anniversary Celebration Presented by Toyota on April 12

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced plans for its 10th Anniversary Celebration match, presented by Toyota, taking place on Saturday, April 12 as SAFC hosts Miami FC, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. This theme night is part of the season-long anniversary celebration of the first decade of SAFC history.

SAFC fans can own a special piece of club history this night with an exclusive giveaway, as the first 5,000 fans will receive a 2022 Replica Championship ring, commemorating San Antonio's first USL Championship title. New limited-edition merchandise will also be available for purchase at the match.

Additionally, fans can look forward to guest appearances from members of the SAFC All-Decade team, who will be honored with an on-field recognition following the match. The All-Decade team will be revealed via the San Antonio FC social channels in the coming weeks.

The club will also spotlight the success of the SAFC Pro Academy presented by Ricos as it celebrates 10 seasons of providing a professional pathway for youth talent in San Antonio.

Tickets for the match can be purchased exclusively through Ticketmaster.com.

Current SAFC Season Ticket Members can guarantee their 2022 Championship replica ring and beat the match-day rush by purchasing the member-exclusive version. For more information, STMs can contact their dedicated membership representative or email safcmemberservices@sanantoniofc.com.

Fans can also purchase season tickets today to guarantee a replica ring at the match and lock in their spot at Toyota Field for the entire 2025 season at SanAntonioFC.com or by texting 210-444-5657.

The SAFC 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

