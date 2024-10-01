Switchbacks FC Players Jairo Henriquez, Stevie Echevarria, Ronaldo Damus and Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that Jairo Henriquez, Stevie Echevarria, Duke Lacroix, and Ronaldo Damus have been selected for upcoming international matches for their respective countries in the CONCACAF Nations League tournament.

Jairo Henriquez, called up by the El Salvador National team, has made 48 appearances for El Salvador and has earned four goals for the national team. In 2021 and 2022 he wore the Captain armband for several of El Salvador's matches. El Salvador will take on Saint Vincent & Las Granadinas on October 10th & 13th at Saint Vincent & Las Granadinas.

Stevie Echevarria, who will be representing Puerto Rico, has earned his second international call-up of his professional career at the senior level just this year. Puerto Rico will take on Sint Maarten on October 11th and 14th in Aruba.

Duke Lacroix has earned his third international call-up by Haiti and has made four appearances for the team. Ronaldo Damus has made seven appearances for Haiti, stacking up a total of 318 minutes. Haiti will play two away matches, both in Aruba, as they take on Aruba on October 7th and 14th.

All four players will be unavailable for Switchbacks play between October 7th and 15th. The players will miss the Orange County game on October 9th as well as the San Antonio game on October 12th.

