Zouhir Named to Team of the Week After Strong Showing in Pittsburgh

October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Rida Zouhir of Birmingham Legion FC

(Birmingham Legion FC) Rida Zouhir of Birmingham Legion FC(Birmingham Legion FC)

TAMPA, Fla. - Birmingham Legion FC showed its mettle over the weekend by going up to The Steel City and coming back home with a 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. The Three Sparks earned the valuable road point thanks in large part to controlling the midfield and a key cog in that engine was Rida Zouhir, who today was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 30.

Pulling the strings in the middle of the pitch, Zouhir led Birmingham with three chances created, 95 total touches and completed eight of his team-high 14 passes in the final third. Additionally, the 20-year-old Zouhir - who joined Legion FC on loan from CF Montreal in August - won 10 duels, including all three of his aerial duels and led the team with four tackles won.

Zouhir's Team of the Week selection marks the tenth week in which someone from Birmingham has been recognized and the first since July, when Stefano Pinho, Tyler Pasher, Matt Van Oekel and Head Coach Tom Soehn received honors in Week 21. Derek Dodson was recognized for Week 19, with Pasher, Alex Crognale and Dawson McCartney in Week 16, followed by AJ Paterson and Pasher again in Week 13. Enzo Martinez was named to both the Week 10 and 9 teams, with Kobe Hernandez-Foster in Week 6 and Van Oekel in Week 1.

Indy Eleven forward Augustine Williams was voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording the first hat trick of his career in the league during Indy's 4-0 victory against Miami FC.

The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 30

GK - Hugo Fauroux, Loudoun United FC: Fauroux became the first goalkeeper in Loudoun's history to record an assist as his near-post flick set up Kalil ElMedkhar's stoppage-time equalizer in Colorado Springs after having recorded four saves to keep his side in the contest at Weidner Field.

D - Clay Holstad, Rhode Island FC: Holstad had a strong performance in his wingback role, scoring once and recording four shots and two chances created while also winning 4 of 5 tackles and 7 of 10 ground duels in RIFC's 3-1 victory on the road against San Antonio FC.

D - Arturo Ortiz, El Paso Locomotive FC: The Mexican veteran was solid in Locomotive's back line as the side earned a 1-0 win against North Carolina FC, winning 2 of 2 tackles, 5 of 7 ground duels, and 4 of 5 aerial duels while completing 66 of 77 passes and recording three shots.

D - Jojea Kwizera, Rhode Island FC: The Rwanda international had a solid game on the left side for Rhode Island in its victory against San Antonio FC, completing 5 of 8 long passes and notching three chances created while winning 2 of 2 aerial duels and one tackle at Toyota Field.

M - Bruno Lapa, Memphis 901 FC: The Brazilian had a superb performance in Memphis' loss in Louisville, recording both goals for the visitors while completing 43 of 46 passes, notching two chances created and winning 5 of 7 duels defensively.

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC: Davila recorded two goals and one assist to lead LouCity back from a two-goal deficit to a 4-2 victory against Memphis 901 FC on Saturday night and completed 58 of 66 passes while making 10 recoveries and one interception defensively at Lynn Family Stadium.

M - Luis Felipe Fernandes, Sacramento Republic FC: Fernandes recorded a goal and assist to lead Republic FC to a 4-0 victory against New Mexico United at Heart Health Park and completed 34 of 40 passes while winning 3 of 3 tackles and recording two interceptions defensively.

M - J.C. Ngando, Las Vegas Lights FC: The French midfielder sparked the Lights' dramatic comeback with a brilliant free kick in second-half stoppage time and was stellar overall, completing 38 of 45 passes and recording five shots and three chances created while winning 4 of 4 tackles and 8 of 12 duels.

F - Augustine Williams, Indy Eleven: The Sierra Leone international became only the third Indy player to record a hat trick as he struck for three goals in 13 minutes against Miami FC on Saturday night while equaling the league's season-high with 10 shots, putting five on target at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

F - Ethan Zubak, Orange County SC: The SoCal native scored both goals as Orange County SC took a 2-0 victory against Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday night at Championship Soccer Stadium while also completing 12 of 16 passes and winning 6 of 6 ground duels.

F - Albert Dikwa, Rhode Island FC: The 2023 Player of the Year notched a goal and assist in Rhode Island's 3-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field, including the fastest goal in RIFC history after 18 seconds, as he ended the night with four shots and two chances created.

Coach: Mark Briggs, Sacramento Republic FC: Briggs' side produced one of its most impressive performances of the season as it took a 4-0 victory against Western Conference leader New Mexico United on Sunday night as four different players found the net.

Bench: Danny Vitiello (SAC), Jack Blake (IND), Maxi Rodriguez (DET), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Rida Zouhir (BHM), Connor Rutz (DET), Wilson Harris (LOU)

Images from this story

