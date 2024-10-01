Hartford Athletic and Liberty Bank to Host Sixth Annual Match for a Cause Benefitting Our Piece of the Pie

October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced today that Founding Partner Liberty Bank will once again serve as the Presenting Partner of the sixth annual Match for a Cause. The match will take place on Saturday, October 5th at 7:00 PM and will benefit Our Piece of the Pie (OPP), a nonprofit organization in Hartford.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Liberty Bank for another year of our Match for a Cause and support the impactful work being done by nonprofit organizations in Greater Hartford," said Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell. "We are proud to have Liberty Bank, a company who prioritizes making a difference in the community, as a Founding Partner and a teammate in making Hartford the best place to live, work and play. This year, we are honored to support Our Piece of the Pie, an organization that empowers youth with the key competencies needed to overcome barriers and succeed in education and employment."

"Liberty Bank is proud to be a long-time partner of Hartford Athletic and to leverage our Be Community Kind brand promise through the support of Match for a Cause," said David W. Glidden, President and CEO of Liberty Bank. "Hartford Athletic and OPP are two remarkable organizations that are helping youth in Greater Hartford experience success at an early age while also focusing on creating brighter futures for all of us. We couldn't be more excited to be a part of this meaningful partnership that is improving lives right here in our communities and we look forward to what else we will achieve together."

Our Piece of the Pie (OPP) is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth in Greater Hartford, CT, by providing personalized, comprehensive support to help them succeed in education and employment. OPP works with youth ages 14-24, offering services in personal development, academic achievement, and workforce readiness. Through initiatives like mentoring, job training, and alternative education, OPP helps young people overcome barriers and build brighter futures. Each youth is paired with a specialist to create an individualized plan for long-term success.

"Our Piece of the Pie is extremely honored to have been chosen as this year's Match For A Cause Beneficiary," said Hector Rivera, President and CEO of Our Piece of the Pie. "We appreciate the continued support of Liberty Bank and are excited to foster a new relationship with Hartford Athletic. Our youth and staff are incredibly excited to attend the event and experience this fun opportunity!"

Hartford Athletic players will wear special alternate jerseys for the match and auction off the player-issued and game-worn jerseys to raise funds to support Our Piece of the Pie. Liberty Bank will match all proceeds raised from the auction with all funds raised. Last season, Hartford Athletic and Liberty Bank teamed up to raise $20,000 for the KNOX Foundation in Hartford - last year's beneficiary. Fans interested in bidding on jerseys, purchasing tickets to the match, or and looking for more information can visit hartfordathletic.com/cause.

