Oakland Roots and Soul Unveil First Major Mural Project in the Longfellow Neighborhood

October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots and Soul SC unveil first major public arts installation, located on the corner of 39th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way at Longfellow Fields. A collaboration between local artists led to the over 5 story, 65 foot high mural featuring Oakland Roots all-time leading goal scorer Johnny Rodriguez and Oakland Soul captain and fan favorite Sam Tran. The mural was produced by a team of local artists including Hungry Ghost Productions made up of David Burke, Pancho Pescador and Joevic Yeban in collaboration with Kalani Cecaci and Tre Sorensen.

What started as a dream for a local couple has quickly become a reality as Longfellow Fields prepares to bring two new soccer fields to life in Oakland's Longfellow neighborhood. The visionaries behind this project, Paulo Esperon and Lauren Silverman, sought to create more than just a sports facility- they aimed to build a space that fosters community, connection, and Oakland pride.

Paulo and Lauren, longtime residents of Oakland, had a shared dream of creating a soccer field in the heart of the Longfellow neighborhood. The project began with a simple goal: to activate an untouched area and turn it into a vibrant space for recreation. Their vision was rooted in a belief that soccer could bring people together, strengthen the community, and provide opportunities for the youth of Oakland.

The project kicked off with the creation of a stunning mural, the first phase of what would become a multi-step construction process. The mural, painted on-site, was designed to symbolize the community's rich history and its bright future. The mural at Longfellow Fields is a stunning tribute to the intersection of art, sports, and community. Towering over the future fields, the mural features the spirit and energy of the local soccer culture. Vibrant colors splash across the wall, creating a dynamic backdrop that feels both rooted in the community and forward-thinking.

A significant part of the mural is dedicated to Farida Kohgadai, an Afghan-American artist known as "Ghost51." 51 represents the Alameda/Oakland connection bus that Farida and her family would take as kids. The "Ghost" portion of the mural pays homage to her legacy and her groundbreaking contributions to the world of graffiti here in Oakland and across the Bay Area. Farida's work was known for pushing boundaries and challenging the norms, and this mural serves as a reflection of her bold spirit. Her influence on the art scene and her connection to Oakland's rich cultural history make this tribute all the more meaningful. This mural is more than just a piece of art- it's a celebration of creativity, athleticism, and the vibrant tapestry of the Longfellow community.

Located next to the historic Marcus Books, Longfellow Fields is in a prime location. It offers easy access to BART, is walkable from nearby neighborhoods, and sits on a lot that had remained untouched for years. Paulo and Lauren saw this as an opportunity to breathe new life into the area, creating a destination for sports, art, and community engagement.

The project has come together through a unique collaboration between Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club and the Longfellow community. Together, they built a shared vision of what the fields and mural could be, with a focus on ensuring the space would reflect the culture, spirit, and energy of the local community.

Construction on the soccer fields is set to begin soon, with completion expected later this year. This marks a major milestone in the journey to provide a new gathering space for the neighborhood. Stay tuned for updates and follow Oakland Roots, Oakland Soul, and Longfellow Fields on social media to track the progress and learn how to get involved.

